The Lonnie Walker Game, Heat Want It More, Devin Booker’s Godly Playoffs, and the Complex Celtics-Sixers Series

Verno and KOC also discuss the Mat Ishbia–Nikola Jokic incident

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC react to a wild Game 4 that saw Lonnie Walker IV explode in the fourth quarter to help the Lakers take the victory and a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Warriors (01:05). The Heat also take a 3-1 series lead as they continue to beat up on the Knicks (26:13). Next, the guys dive into Sunday’s slate of games, starting with the Nuggets and Suns (40:32). They gush over Devin Booker’s ridiculous playoff run and debate whether Chris Paul should come off the bench when (or if) he returns. After discussing the Mat Ishbia–Nikola Jokic incident, the guys dive into the 76ers-Celtics series (01:02:10).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

