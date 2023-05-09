 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why Did Steve Kerr Move Away From the Pick-and-Roll? Plus, Examining the Heat’s Truth Serum.

Justin and Michael discuss the Lakers’ win over the Warriors in Game 4, question Steve Kerr’s coaching decisions down the stretch, and dive into the Heat’s impressive victory over the Knicks

By Justin Verrier and Michael Pina
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


Justin and Michael begin the podcast by sharing their reactions and insights from the Lakers’ exciting win over the Warriors in Game 4 of their playoff series. They give big flowers to Lonnie Walker IV, question Steve Kerr’s coaching decisions down the stretch, and shine a light on LeBron James’s pacing and influence on the game. Next, they dive into the Heat’s impressive victory over the Knicks, dissect Julius Randle’s performance, and praise Erik Spoelstra’s defensive strategy (24:56).

Hosts: Justin Verrier and Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

