Another First-Time Winner in Wyndham Clark, AT&T Byron Nelson Preview, and Early PGA Championship Thoughts

House and Hubbard break down Clark’s win at the Wells Fargo Championship and discuss their takeaways from the event

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round


House and Hubbard start the pod by discussing Wyndham Clark’s first PGA Tour win and other takeaways from the Wells Fargo Championship (02:25). Then, they have a brief discussion about who can take over as “shadow commissioner” in regard to Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods (11:55). After, they preview this weekend’s AT&T Byron Nelson (30:04) and offer their early thoughts on next week’s PGA Championship (38:12).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

