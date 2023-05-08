 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Deep Dive

Mal and Jo discuss Rocket’s backstory and the Guardians’ sendoff

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
One last time, into the forever. Mal and Jo are here to discuss the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise (06:21). They discuss the Rocket-centered adventure that sees off many of our heroes and introduces the heartbreaking origin of our furry friend. They also talk about the dynamics of the Guardians as a whole throughout their MCU films and how it all culminates in this beautiful sendoff.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

