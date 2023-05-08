‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Deep Dive



One last time, into the forever. Mal and Jo are here to discuss the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise (06:21). They discuss the Rocket-centered adventure that sees off many of our heroes and introduces the heartbreaking origin of our furry friend. They also talk about the dynamics of the Guardians as a whole throughout their MCU films and how it all culminates in this beautiful sendoff.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

