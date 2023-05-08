Is the Jokic Push a Big Deal? Plus: Philly Comes Up Clutch.

Logan and Raja are back with their reactions and insights from Sunday’s slate of Game 4s. Along the way they discuss the Suns tying up the series behind Kevin Durant’s and Devin Booker’s outstanding performances (11:00), as well as Nicola Jokic pushing the Suns owner (03:00). Then, they dive into the 76ers tying up the series behind James Harden’s monster performance (21:00). Later, they preview tonight’s slate of playoff games (39:00).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
