Napoli’s Scudetto, Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey and Mourinho to PSG?



Musa and Ryan begin with Napoli returning home to beat Fiorentina and celebrate their first Scudetto in 33 years (07:40). There’s praise for Luciano Spalletti, who secured his first Scudetto as manager, and for Victor Osimhen’s importance and the brilliance of the squad. They then chat about Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final (20:23), before heading to the Bundesliga, where Dortmund put six past Wolfsburg (24:34), then to Ligue 1, where there was a nine-goal thriller between Lyon and Montpellier (30:07). They also cover the rumours that José Mourinho might be heading to PSG (32:34). Finally, there’s some brief Premier League chat (check Wrighty’s House on Tuesday for more!) and a WSL roundup, plus shout-outs for Celtic, Notts County and another chaotic Superclásico.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

