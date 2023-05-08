 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Napoli’s Scudetto, Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey and Mourinho to PSG?

Musa and Ryan also cover the latest on Bundesliga, Ligue 1, the Premier League, the WSL, and more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
SSC Napoli v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A Photo by Carlo Hermann/DeFodi Images via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with Napoli returning home to beat Fiorentina and celebrate their first Scudetto in 33 years (07:40). There’s praise for Luciano Spalletti, who secured his first Scudetto as manager, and for Victor Osimhen’s importance and the brilliance of the squad. They then chat about Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final (20:23), before heading to the Bundesliga, where Dortmund put six past Wolfsburg (24:34), then to Ligue 1, where there was a nine-goal thriller between Lyon and Montpellier (30:07). They also cover the rumours that José Mourinho might be heading to PSG (32:34). Finally, there’s some brief Premier League chat (check Wrighty’s House on Tuesday for more!) and a WSL roundup, plus shout-outs for Celtic, Notts County and another chaotic Superclásico.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

