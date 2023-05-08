Bad Bunny, Zelina Vega, and WWE Legends Stand Out at WWE Backlash



David and Brian kick off the show by recapping WWE Backlash and some of the biggest moments from the night. Later, Kaz joins as they discuss the following:

Savio Vega and Carlito’s hometown pops (3:04)

Zelina Vega’s homecoming (9:00)

Kevin Owens’s star power (17:44)

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes (31:00)

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest steal the show (37:00)

The crowd response to Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky (48:27)

‌Plus they share their dark horses to win the World Heavyweight Championship (58:18).

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS