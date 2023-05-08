 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bad Bunny, Zelina Vega, and WWE Legends Stand Out at WWE Backlash

‌Plus, the guys share their dark horses to win the World Heavyweight Championship

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Brian Waters
wwe.com


David and Brian kick off the show by recapping WWE Backlash and some of the biggest moments from the night. Later, Kaz joins as they discuss the following:

  • Savio Vega and Carlito’s hometown pops (3:04)
  • Zelina Vega’s homecoming (9:00)
  • Kevin Owens’s star power (17:44)
  • Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes (31:00)
  • Bad Bunny and Damian Priest steal the show (37:00)
  • The crowd response to Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky (48:27)

‌Plus they share their dark horses to win the World Heavyweight Championship (58:18).

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

