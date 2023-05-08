Yankees and Mets Continue to Struggle and Lindsay Berra on ‘It Ain’t Over’



(2:28) — YANKEES: Gerrit Cole’s rough outing spoils the Yankees’ chance to win the series in Tampa Bay.

(6:51) — METS: The Mets’ slump continues after they lose their series to the Colorado Rockies.

(12:21) — KNICKS: The Knicks are a must-win territory after a lethargic Game 3 where they were routed by the Miami Heat.

(18:07) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Yankees, and Mets.

(42:24) — LINDSAY BERRA: Granddaughter of legend Yogi Berra, Lindsay, joins the show to discuss her grandfather’s legacy, his career, and the upcoming film It Ain’t Over.

