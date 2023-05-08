 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees and Mets Continue to Struggle and Lindsay Berra on ‘It Ain’t Over’

Plus, previewing Knicks-Heat Game 4

By John Jastremski
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


(2:28) — YANKEES: Gerrit Cole’s rough outing spoils the Yankees’ chance to win the series in Tampa Bay.
(6:51) — METS: The Mets’ slump continues after they lose their series to the Colorado Rockies.
(12:21) — KNICKS: The Knicks are a must-win territory after a lethargic Game 3 where they were routed by the Miami Heat.
(18:07) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Yankees, and Mets.
(42:24) — LINDSAY BERRA: Granddaughter of legend Yogi Berra, Lindsay, joins the show to discuss her grandfather’s legacy, his career, and the upcoming film It Ain’t Over.

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

