James Harden Drops 42 in Sixers Game 4 OT Victory

James Harden had been struggling immensely after his 45-point Game 1 Eastern Conference semis outburst and scored a combined 30 points in Game 2 and 3. Harden dropped 42 in the nail-biting 116-115 overtime victory in Game 4 with Lil Baby in the crowd. Chris and Raheem react to what worked for Harden in Game 4 compared to the previous two, and how that helped Joel Embiid a lot down the stretch.‌

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

