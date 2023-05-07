 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

James Harden Drops 42 in Sixers Game 4 OT Victory

And later, more on how Harden’s work in Game 4 helped Joel Embiid out a lot down the stretch

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


James Harden had been struggling immensely after his 45-point Game 1 Eastern Conference semis outburst and scored a combined 30 points in Game 2 and 3. Harden dropped 42 in the nail-biting 116-115 overtime victory in Game 4 with Lil Baby in the crowd. Chris and Raheem react to what worked for Harden in Game 4 compared to the previous two, and how that helped Joel Embiid a lot down the stretch.‌

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

