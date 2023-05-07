The Lakers Clobber the Warriors, Julius Randle Goes MIA, and More

Justin, Rob, and Wos start by reacting to the Lakers’ dismantling of the Warriors and taking a 2-1 lead in the series. They talk about Anthony Davis’s impact on ball sides of the ball, the Warriors second quarter implosion, D’Angelo Russell, and much more. Then they discuss the Miami Heat dominating the Knicks to take a 2-1 series lead. They discuss Jimmy Butler’s return from injury, Julius Randle’s disappointing performance, possible adjustments for the Knicks, and more (28:15).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS