The Celtics Take Back Home Court Advantage, and the Sox Make It Seven Straight



Brian recaps the Celtics’ Game 3 win against the 76ers, a great overall defensive performance, Jaylen Brown’s physicality, and more (0:30). Then, Brian discusses the Red Sox’s seven-game win streak, Chris Sale’s impressive velocity, and the team’s red-hot offense, and he also reevaluates Chaim Bloom’s offseason moves (31:40).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti