The Celtics Take Back Home Court Advantage, and the Sox Make It Seven Straight

Brian discusses Jaylen Brown, great Celtics defense, and the Red Sox winning streak

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ Game 3 win against the 76ers, a great overall defensive performance, Jaylen Brown’s physicality, and more (0:30). Then, Brian discusses the Red Sox’s seven-game win streak, Chris Sale’s impressive velocity, and the team’s red-hot offense, and he also reevaluates Chaim Bloom’s offseason moves (31:40).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

