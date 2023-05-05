Nikola Vucevic on His “Welcome to the NBA” Moment, Love for Batman, and More

Austin and Pausha welcome two-time All-Star and current Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic for an in-person, in-depth chat on everything from his brief time with the Philadelphia 76ers to becoming an All-Star with the Orlando Magic to the trade that eventually sent him to the Bulls (21:14). The guys also dive into Nikola’s off-court interests as he explains his love for Batman, Star Wars, and his car collection (53:43), before throwing him into the deep end for another classic edition of Rapid Fire (69:23).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Guest: Nikola Vucevic
Producers: Ben Cruz and Eduardo Ocampo
