Nikola Vucevic on His “Welcome to the NBA” Moment, Love for Batman, and More

Austin and Pausha also talk to Vuc about his car collection

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Chicago Bulls v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images


Austin and Pausha welcome two-time All-Star and current Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic for an in-person, in-depth chat on everything from his brief time with the Philadelphia 76ers to becoming an All-Star with the Orlando Magic to the trade that eventually sent him to the Bulls (21:14). The guys also dive into Nikola’s off-court interests as he explains his love for Batman, Star Wars, and his car collection (53:43), before throwing him into the deep end for another classic edition of Rapid Fire (69:23).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Guest: Nikola Vucevic
Producers: Ben Cruz and Eduardo Ocampo

