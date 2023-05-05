The Warriors Flatten the Lakers in Game 2, the Bucks Fire Coach Bud, and Joel Embiid Returns



Verno and KOC come together after Tristan Thompson takes the court once again in the blowout Lakers-Warriors Game 2 to parse through the Warriors’ stellar adjustments, Klay Thompson’s unbelievable performance, and how the Lakers may be able to answer in Game 3 (1:00). Then they discuss the Bucks’ firing of coach Mike Budenholzer and whether there can be truly great coaches with longevity in the NBA anymore (28:38), the Nuggets’ thrashing of the Suns in Game 2 (42:30), Joel Embiid’s return in a Game 2 loss against the Celtics (52:30), and a Jimmy Butler–less Game 2 of Heat-Knicks (1:00:48).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producers: Sasha Ashall and Jessie Lopez

