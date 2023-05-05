 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Doja Cat Is a Cat, More Taylor Swift Rumors, and Even More King Charles Coronation Drama

Liz, Kate, and Amelia break down their favorite looks from the 2023 Met Gala

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue


We talk about some of our favorite looks from this year’s Met Gala, including Doja Cat’s very full commitment to being a cat (1:00). Another week, another rumor about whom Taylor Swift might be dating: This time, it’s 1975 front man Matty Healy (17:49). In honor of the film’s 20th anniversary, this week’s Cringe Mode is The Lizzie McGuire Movie (24:18). And did Ed Sheeran lie about not being able to play at King Charles’s coronation ceremony (39:56)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

