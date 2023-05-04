 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE Backlash Predictions

Plus, is Daniel Bryan a better wrestler than Bret Hart?

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


This week, David and Kaz kick off the show with the following Cold Open Question of the Week: Is Daniel Bryan a better wrestler than Bret Hart? Then they discuss the following:

  • Stat Guy Greg’s tweet about Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes’s WrestleMania match (6:00)
  • Could a two-city WrestleMania work in 2023? (13:00)
  • AEW presale update (19:00)
  • AEW Dynamite highlights (26:00)
  • Backlash preview (43:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producers: Brian H. Waters and Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

Eagles Draft Grades and Rookie Expectations With ‘Birds With Friends’

How is Howie Roseman viewed amongst league peers? What is Jonathan Gannon thinking?! Are the Phillies in trouble? And more!

By Sheil Kapadia

Confronting Former NFL Player Evan Mathis About the Hidden World of Sports Cards Trimming

Mike and Jesse also discuss the PWCC layoffs and Beckett’s new CEO

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

UFC 288 Preview: Aljamain Sterling’s Homecoming Test, the Return of Triple C, and Sean O’Malley Awaits. Plus, Where Will Francis Ngannou Go?

Plus, Cris Cyborg re-signs with Bellator and the guys get into all of the drama surrounding Francis Ngannou, OOTNGITS Chatri Sityodtong, what this means, and more

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Pump Restaurant Closes, a Trailer Leak, Plus ‘Vanderpump Rules’ S10, E13

Chelsea and Jodi react to the sad news of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant closing

By Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker

‘Beyond the Arc’: Celtics-Sixers Tied 1-1, Lakers-Warriors Game 2 Adjustments, and Are the Suns Already Finished?

Wosny Lambre joins to talk the Celtics’ win over the 76ers, Chris Paul’s injury, and more NBA playoff updates

By Kevin O'Connor and Wosny Lambre

What the WGA Writers Strike Means for Television

Plus, Scott Neustadter on bringing ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ to the screen

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald