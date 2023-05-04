WWE Backlash Predictions

This week, David and Kaz kick off the show with the following Cold Open Question of the Week: Is Daniel Bryan a better wrestler than Bret Hart? Then they discuss the following:
- Stat Guy Greg’s tweet about Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes’s WrestleMania match (6:00)
- Could a two-city WrestleMania work in 2023? (13:00)
- AEW presale update (19:00)
- AEW Dynamite highlights (26:00)
- Backlash preview (43:00)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producers: Brian H. Waters and Jonathan Kermah
