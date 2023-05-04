Record-Breaking Haaland, Allardyce Arrives at Leeds, Plus Loads More

Musa and Ryan are back and begin with Erling Haaland scoring his 35th league goal, to become the record holder for the most goals in a Premier League season (03:48), before rounding up some other midweek fixtures, including Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and the DFB Pokal semifinals. They then chat about Leeds firing Javi Gracia, hiring Sam Allardyce, and the culture of panic among clubs in danger in the Premier League (28:22).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
