Joel Embiid’s MVP Win and What Made His Return Difficult for the 76ers. Plus, the Dominance of Anthony Davis in Game 1 Against the Warriors.

Logan and Raja also talk about what the Golden State Warriors will need to do to limit Davis going forward

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Two Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back to discuss Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics and why it was difficult for the 76ers to reintegrate Joel Embiid into the lineup (2:53). Along the way, they talk about Embiid’s MVP win as well as what winning the award means for both the player and the team (12:03). Next, they talk about the Los Angeles Lakers stealing Game 1 behind the monster play of Anthony Davis and what the Golden State Warriors need to do to limit him going forward (33:46). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (54:04).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

