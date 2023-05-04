Joel Embiid Finally Gets His MVP, and Sixers Lose Game 2 of Eastern Conference Semis



Joel Embiid finally gets his highly sought-after NBA MVP award after being the runner-up to Nikola Jokic the past two seasons. However, the Sixers were crushed by the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, and head back to Philly with the series tied 1-1. Chris and Raheem discuss the issues that went into the big loss, and whether Embiid should’ve waited to make his return in Philly.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

Subscribe: Spotify