Joel Embiid Finally Gets His MVP, and Sixers Lose Game 2 of Eastern Conference Semis

Chris and Raheem discuss the 76ers’ big loss and whether Embiid should’ve waited to make his return

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Two Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Joel Embiid finally gets his highly sought-after NBA MVP award after being the runner-up to Nikola Jokic the past two seasons. However, the Sixers were crushed by the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, and head back to Philly with the series tied 1-1. Chris and Raheem discuss the issues that went into the big loss, and whether Embiid should’ve waited to make his return in Philly.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

