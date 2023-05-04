The White Stripes With Sean Fennessey



Six albums, two members. The White Stripes were there, and then they weren’t. They broke through from Detroit’s garage scene and rock ’n’ roll tradition to worldwide success, and you now hear “Seven Nation Army” in arenas around the world they’ve never been to and will never play week after week. Find out how a complicated-sounding relationship was simple, and a legend took shape. This week we are joined by Ringer head of content, podcast extraordinaire, and longtime music writer Sean Fennessey as we work through how an unlikely group made perfect sense for international glory.

