 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The White Stripes With Sean Fennessey

Yasi and Sean describe how the White Stripes broke through from Detroit’s garage scene and rock ’n’ roll tradition to worldwide success

By Yasi Salek and Sean Fennessey
The White Stripes in Concert 2003 - Berkeley CA Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images


Six albums, two members. The White Stripes were there, and then they weren’t. They broke through from Detroit’s garage scene and rock ’n’ roll tradition to worldwide success, and you now hear “Seven Nation Army” in arenas around the world they’ve never been to and will never play week after week. Find out how a complicated-sounding relationship was simple, and a legend took shape. This week we are joined by Ringer head of content, podcast extraordinaire, and longtime music writer Sean Fennessey as we work through how an unlikely group made perfect sense for international glory.

Follow Sean Fennessey on Twitter: @SeanFennessey

Listen to the songs we detail in the episode HERE

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Music

The Latest

Discussing ‘Growing Up Mixed’ With W. Kamau Bell

Bakari Sellers is joined by comedian W. Kamau Bell to discuss ‘1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed’ and Roy Wood Jr.’s set at the White House Correspondents’ dinner

By Bakari Sellers

The 2023 Summer Blockbuster Confidence Scale

Matt welcomes back The Wrap’s Scott Mendelson to run through each of the most highly anticipated blockbusters of the summer

By Matthew Belloni

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Game 2 of Lakers-Warriors

Which side are we eyeing as Golden State looks to square the series at home? Check out The Ringer Gambling Show’s betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

The Celtics Roll the Sixers in Game 2, and Just Askin’ Questions About the Playoffs 

Justin, Rob, and Wos react to the Celtics’ blowout victory over the Sixers in Game 2

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Celtics Tie the Series at 1, Plus Lakers-Warriors Game 2 Best Bets

The guys react to the Celtics’ win over the 76ers in Game 2 and look ahead to Lakers-Warriors

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Best Trilogy Capper

Inspired by ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate their picks for the best film that concludes a trilogy

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more