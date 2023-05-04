The Celts Clobber the Sixers, Plus Julian McWilliams on the Red Hot Sox



Brian recaps a dominating Celtics win over the 76ers, Joel Embiid’s effectiveness, and Jaylen Brown’s bounce-back game, before a quick recap of the Sox’s win over the Blue Jays (0:15). Then, he chats with Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams about the streaking Red Sox, the MVP of the team thus far, how the rotation and bullpen shake out, and more (34:00). Finally, Brian ends with a listener call (1:15:40).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Julian McWilliams

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify