The Celts Clobber the Sixers, Plus Julian McWilliams on the Red Hot Sox

Brian talks Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown, then Julian later joins to delve into the Red Sox, and afterward Brian ends with a listener call

By Brian Barrett
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Two Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian recaps a dominating Celtics win over the 76ers, Joel Embiid’s effectiveness, and Jaylen Brown’s bounce-back game, before a quick recap of the Sox’s win over the Blue Jays (0:15). Then, he chats with Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams about the streaking Red Sox, the MVP of the team thus far, how the rotation and bullpen shake out, and more (34:00). Finally, Brian ends with a listener call (1:15:40).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Julian McWilliams
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

