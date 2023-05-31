Jaylen Brown’s and Joe Mazzulla’s Futures With Kevin O’Connor



Brian chats with The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor about the end of the Celtics’ season, what the team should do with Jaylen Brown, Joe Mazzulla’s future with the franchise, and more (0:30). Then, Brian goes over a few extra Celtics nuggets about Derrick White’s value, another potential Jaylen trade, and Tatum’s career compared with other notable NBA wings (40:00). Then, Brian answers a listener call, and some mailbag questions (1:04:45).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

