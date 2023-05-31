 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaylen Brown’s and Joe Mazzulla’s Futures With Kevin O’Connor

Brian and KOC also talk Derrick White’s value, a potential Jaylen trade, and Jayson Tatum’s career

By Brian Barrett and Kevin O'Connor
2023 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images


Brian chats with The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor about the end of the Celtics’ season, what the team should do with Jaylen Brown, Joe Mazzulla’s future with the franchise, and more (0:30). Then, Brian goes over a few extra Celtics nuggets about Derrick White’s value, another potential Jaylen trade, and Tatum’s career compared with other notable NBA wings (40:00). Then, Brian answers a listener call, and some mailbag questions (1:04:45).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

