Will Teams Copy the Nuggets and Heat? Plus, Taylor Hendricks, Emoni Bates, and Draft Philosophies.



KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss what the NBA’s other 28 teams can learn from watching the Nuggets and Heat reach the Finals (01:35). They project forward with draft prospects like Jordan Miller from Miami (Fla.), debate UCLA’s Jamie Jaquez Jr.’s potential role in the NBA, and explain why they both are high on UCF’s Taylor Hendricks (12:01). After watching Jaylen Brown struggle with handling the ball against the Heat, the guys discuss similar prospects who struggle with the ball and whether they can succeed in the league without evolving that skill (32:50).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

