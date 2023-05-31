Sometimes in Chicago We Cheer for the Wrong Things



Jason starts the pod by breaking down why the Celtics lost to the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, taking a look at Miami’s chances heading into the NBA Finals against Denver, and paying tribute to Jimmy Butler. He’s then joined by Heat radio play-by-play man Jason Jackson to talk about the history of Miami Heat culture, the weakness of Boston’s infrastructure, and the greatness of coach Erik Spoelstra (41:53). Jason ends the pod by shining a light on the trade rumors surrounding the White Sox, and the state of the Cubs roster (1:05:19).

