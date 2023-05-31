 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sometimes in Chicago We Cheer for the Wrong Things

Jason breaks down why the Celtics lost to the Heat and looks at Miami’s chances heading into the NBA Finals against Denver

By Jason Goff
2023 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images


Jason starts the pod by breaking down why the Celtics lost to the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, taking a look at Miami’s chances heading into the NBA Finals against Denver, and paying tribute to Jimmy Butler. He’s then joined by Heat radio play-by-play man Jason Jackson to talk about the history of Miami Heat culture, the weakness of Boston’s infrastructure, and the greatness of coach Erik Spoelstra (41:53). Jason ends the pod by shining a light on the trade rumors surrounding the White Sox, and the state of the Cubs roster (1:05:19).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Jason Jackson
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

