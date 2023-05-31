 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Five Questions That Will Decide the 2023 NBA Finals

Who will emerge victorious between the Nuggets and Heat?

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Justin, Rob, and Wos kick things off by giving their final thoughts on how the Heat-Celtics Eastern Conference finals shook out (02:14), before gearing up for the NBA Finals and answering five questions that will decide who emerges victorious between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat (19:49). The guys wrap up the show by reacting to the official news that Golden State Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers will step down from his position and discuss what it all means for the future of the Warriors (57:38).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

