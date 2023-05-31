Five Questions That Will Decide the 2023 NBA Finals



Justin, Rob, and Wos kick things off by giving their final thoughts on how the Heat-Celtics Eastern Conference finals shook out (02:14), before gearing up for the NBA Finals and answering five questions that will decide who emerges victorious between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat (19:49). The guys wrap up the show by reacting to the official news that Golden State Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers will step down from his position and discuss what it all means for the future of the Warriors (57:38).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS