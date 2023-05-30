 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Next Year’s EPL Title and Relegation Odds, Plus Previewing Europa League and FA Cup Finals

Steve and Paul also discuss Everton surviving relegation 

By Steve Ceruti
Elche CF v Sevilla FC - LaLiga Santander Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images


Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr begin by discussing Everton surviving relegation (1:08) before predicting what the future holds for a bunch of USMNT players, including the Leeds guys going down (10:44). Next, they take an early look at the 2023-24 Premier League title and relegation odds (31:04). Then, they preview the Europa League final between Roma and Sevilla (46:10) and the FA Cup final between Man City and Man United. They close out with their best bets (57:15).

‌Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 33-38

Juliet and Callie react to the premiere of the boys’ original rap and predict who will win this season

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

When to Buy Hyped Cards, Plus a Soccer Market Update With Jason Flynn

Mike and Jesse discuss when to purchase cards for players like Victor Wembanyama, Derrick White, and Caleb Martin

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Succession’ Season 4 Wrap-Up, Plus an Interview With Mark Mylod

Joanna and Van reflect on the series’ legacy

By Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan

Ron DeSantis’s False Start, Game 7 Audio, and NBA Take Whiplash

Bryan and David also chat about LeBron’s retirement comments and TNT’s handling of the pivotal foul review in Game 6

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The Superkick Heard Round the World, ‘Money in the Bank’ Expectations, and Change Coming to the Bloodline?

Plus, why Rosenberg believes Ronda Rousey is back on the ascent

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

What Will Be the Aftermath of the ’22-’23 Premier League Season?

James Allcott, Ciarán Carlin, and JCC discuss the final day of the Premier League season and what the future holds for Southampton, Aston Villa, Fulham, Leeds, and more

By James Lawrence Allcott