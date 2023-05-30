Next Year’s EPL Title and Relegation Odds, Plus Previewing Europa League and FA Cup Finals

Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr begin by discussing Everton surviving relegation (1:08) before predicting what the future holds for a bunch of USMNT players, including the Leeds guys going down (10:44). Next, they take an early look at the 2023-24 Premier League title and relegation odds (31:04). Then, they preview the Europa League final between Roma and Sevilla (46:10) and the FA Cup final between Man City and Man United. They close out with their best bets (57:15).
Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
