The Superkick Heard Round the World, ‘Money in the Bank’ Expectations, and Change Coming to the Bloodline?

Plus, why Rosenberg believes Ronda Rousey is back on the ascent

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
After some very brief Bagel Talk, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip get into the following on today’s episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast:

  • Headlines from the most recent Saudi Arabia show (9:40)
  • Whether the end is near for the Bloodline (23:30)
  • Matchmaking for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event
  • Why Rosenberg believes Ronda Rousey is back on the ascent (29:28)

Plus, Raquel’s potential, Jade Cargill loses her AEW title (38:00), and what will happen with AJ Styles?

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

