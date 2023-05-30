What Will Be the Aftermath of the ’22-’23 Premier League Season?

James Allcott is joined by Ciarán Carlin and JCC to discuss the ripple effects from the final day of the Premier League season. The trio discuss the high points, the low points, and what the future holds for the likes of Southampton, Aston Villa, Fulham, Leeds, and more. Haaland vs. Kane is also debated: Who is the better player following on from the culmination of the Golden Boot race?
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Ciarán Carlin and JCC
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
