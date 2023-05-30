 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaylen and the Celtics Fumble Away Their Season

Brian discusses the Boston Celtics’ Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum’s ankle injury, Jaylen Brown’s sloppy play, Joe Mazzulla’s questionable decisions, and more

By Brian Barrett
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian discusses the Celtics’ Game 7 loss to the Heat at the Garden, Jayson Tatum’s ankle injury, Jaylen Brown’s sloppy play, Joe Mazzulla’s questionable decisions, and more (0:30). Then, he looks ahead at the offseason, especially what the future holds for Jaylen Brown and Joe Mazzulla (33:00). Then, Brian answers some listener calls, before Brian and Jamie react to a listener email, and reflect on the Celtics’ season (51:40). Brian ends with the news that Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer is being promoted to AA (1:09:50).

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

