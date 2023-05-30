 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Was the Heat-Celtics ECF Game 7 the Most Disappointing Home Playoff Loss Ever?

Seerat and Kyle react to the Heat’s impressive win over the Celtics in Game 7 to advance to the NBA Finals

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
SPORTS-BKN-HEAT-VINCENT-FL Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


Seerat and Kyle get together to share their reactions to the Heat’s impressive win over the Celtics in Game 7 to advance to the NBA Finals. They break down Tatum and Brown’s tough night, examine their morale shifts throughout the series, and debate how Boston can move forward or enhance the pair going into the future. Next, they pivot to the Heat, and they talk about some of the great performances from their lesser-known but imperative role players and look ahead to their matchup with the Nuggets (18:36). They end the pod by speculating on Nick Nurse’s success as the new coach of the Philadelphia 76ers (1:02:03).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Answer

The Latest

The ‘Succession’ Series Finale Exit Survey

Did "With Open Eyes" stick the landing? What comes next for the Roy siblings? And who wants to play "meal fit for a king"?

By The Ringer Staff

A First Look at the NBA Finals Matchup Between the Nuggets and Heat

Will Miami be able to slow down Nikola Jokic? Will Denver be able to cool off the Heat? The NBA Finals are set, and we’re breaking down the most pressing matchup questions each team will have to answer.

By Zach Kram

How ‘Barry’ Got Its Hollywood Ending

The series finale of Bill Hader’s hyper-violent dramatic comedy felt anticlimactic. Here’s why that was a fitting conclusion for the hit man turned actor.

By Alan Siegel

The Celtics Can’t Run It Back After This

Fire Joe Mazzulla? Trade Jaylen Brown? Shake up the rotation? Nothing should be off the table for Boston this summer after yet another disappointing postseason exit.

By Kevin O'Connor

Super Sarries, Mega Munster and Theo Dan is Out on the Town

The lads look back at all the key moments from the Premiership and URC finals

By The Rugby Pod

2023’s Most Interesting Fantasy Wide Receivers

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck highlight a handful of the most interesting fantasy wide receivers, including A.J. Brown, Chris Olave, and more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more