Was the Heat-Celtics ECF Game 7 the Most Disappointing Home Playoff Loss Ever?



Seerat and Kyle get together to share their reactions to the Heat’s impressive win over the Celtics in Game 7 to advance to the NBA Finals. They break down Tatum and Brown’s tough night, examine their morale shifts throughout the series, and debate how Boston can move forward or enhance the pair going into the future. Next, they pivot to the Heat, and they talk about some of the great performances from their lesser-known but imperative role players and look ahead to their matchup with the Nuggets (18:36). They end the pod by speculating on Nick Nurse’s success as the new coach of the Philadelphia 76ers (1:02:03).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

