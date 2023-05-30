 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami Dominates the Crumbling Celtics, Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals Preview, the Coaching Carousel, and Future Draft Gems

Verno and KOC break down the lackluster effort from the Celtics and discuss what the future holds for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


The Celtics fail to complete the historic comeback and get blown out at home as the Heat advance to the Finals to face the Nuggets. Verno and KOC break down the lackluster effort from the Celtics and discuss what the future holds for the tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as well as head coach Joe Mazzulla (01:48). After debating if the Heat can defeat the Nuggets, the guys discuss the fact that this Heat team was without a doubt carried by “Heat Culture” (37:19). Also, they give their reactions to Nick Nurse joining the 76ers and Adrian Griffin joining the Bucks (52:07).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

