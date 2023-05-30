Miami Dominates the Crumbling Celtics, Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals Preview, the Coaching Carousel, and Future Draft Gems



The Celtics fail to complete the historic comeback and get blown out at home as the Heat advance to the Finals to face the Nuggets. Verno and KOC break down the lackluster effort from the Celtics and discuss what the future holds for the tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as well as head coach Joe Mazzulla (01:48). After debating if the Heat can defeat the Nuggets, the guys discuss the fact that this Heat team was without a doubt carried by “Heat Culture” (37:19). Also, they give their reactions to Nick Nurse joining the 76ers and Adrian Griffin joining the Bucks (52:07).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify