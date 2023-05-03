 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Haaland Breaks EPL Goals Record, Messi Out at PSG, and Can Big Sam Save Leeds?

Plus, Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr discuss some USMNT news as well as their best bets

By Steve Ceruti
Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images


Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr open discussing Erling Haaland scoring his 35th Premier League goal, breaking the single season Premier League record (2:15). Then, they discuss if Haaland should win the Balon d’Or over Lionel Messi and the news that Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season (8:13). Next, they talk about Sam Allardyce taking over at Leeds and whether he can save them from relegation (20:35), before closing out with some USMNT news (33:00) and their best bets (42:39).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Tropes Course: Magical Weapons, From Excalibur to the Darksaber

Mal and Joanna talk swords, hammers, and other supernatural weaponry

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Roman Reigns, the Greatest WrestleMania Match Ever, and Character Development in WWE

Ben, Khal, and Brian H. also celebrate the Rock’s birthday by discussing his signature beverages

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

Biggest Winners During the Offseason

Plus, there’s discussion of Randall Cobb reportedly signing with the Jets

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

How Anthony Davis Dismantled the Warriors

AD’s dominant Game 1 performance flattened out the most vibrant, layered offense of its era and carried Los Angeles to a 1-0 series lead. And on Thursday, the Lakers will need him to do it all over again.

By Rob Mahoney

The Utter Joy and Chaos of a Knicks Playoff Win Has Been Decades in the Making

Knicks-Heat is an iconic postseason rivalry, but a new generation of New York basketball fans has discovered new villains and new ways to celebrate

By Rodger Sherman

Arsenal Beat Chelsea to Return to Winning Ways and the Top of the Premier League

Ian is joined by Mayowa Quadri to look back at Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Chelsea and more

By Ian Wright