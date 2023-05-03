Haaland Breaks EPL Goals Record, Messi Out at PSG, and Can Big Sam Save Leeds?

Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr open discussing Erling Haaland scoring his 35th Premier League goal, breaking the single season Premier League record (2:15). Then, they discuss if Haaland should win the Balon d’Or over Lionel Messi and the news that Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season (8:13). Next, they talk about Sam Allardyce taking over at Leeds and whether he can save them from relegation (20:35), before closing out with some USMNT news (33:00) and their best bets (42:39).
Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
