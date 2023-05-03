Arsenal Beat Chelsea to Return to Winning Ways and the Top of the Premier League

Ian is joined by Mayowa Quadri to look back at Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Chelsea (01:00). They discuss how Chelsea lined up, and Mayowa gives a Chelsea fan’s perspective on how the season has panned out for the club (04:37), Frank Lampard’s performance after his sixth straight defeat as interim head coach and the importance of the next manager. Then there’s praise for Arsenal (15:07), including Jakub Kiwior—who was impressive in his first Premier League start—Jorginho Martin Ødegaard, and they talk about how finishing the season strong is the priority for the Gunners.
