Just Like … Birds and Shit

Jason starts the pod by sharing his excitement for the NBA playoffs, then dives into his feelings about the White Sox and brings on ESPN analyst Xavier Scruggs to talk about sports journalism

By Jason Goff
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images


Jason starts the pod by sharing his excitement for the NBA playoffs and a radio story from his days at Southern Illinois University. He then dives into his feelings about the White Sox and explains why he expects so much from his Chicago sports teams (19:11). Finally, he’s joined by former big leaguer and ESPN analyst Xavier Scruggs to talk about sports journalism and the state of MLB (30:20).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Xavier Scruggs
Producers: Tony Gill, Steve Ceruti, and Chris Sutton

