Late Bundesliga Drama as Bayern Get Their 11th in a Row, Plus Pochettino to Chelsea and More



Musa and Ryan focus their attention on Germany this week, beginning with Bayern’s men securing their 11th straight Bundesliga in a row with a win in Köln while Dortmund drew 2-2 at home to Mainz (02:44). They discuss Dortmund freezing at the Westfalenstadion, the shock felt around the league, and the aftermath of an eventful season for Bayern that cost Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic their respective jobs as CEO and sporting director. They then heap all the praise they can on Urs Fischer for guiding Union Berlin to the Champions League (32:04), as well as Christian Streich, whose Freiburg side narrowly missed out. After all that, they touch on Bayern also securing the Frauen-Bundesliga (40:22) before wrapping up a dramatic day in the 2. Bundesliga, where Hamburg missed out again on automatic promotion (42:07), as Heidenheim scored two in stoppage time to win the second tier and join the already-promoted Darmstadt in the top flight. They finally wrap up with some other stuff around Europe (48:33), including Mauricio Pochettino’s confirmation as the new Chelsea head coach and Luciano Spalletti leaving Napoli.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

