 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Late Bundesliga Drama as Bayern Get Their 11th in a Row, Plus Pochettino to Chelsea and More

Musa and Ryan look at the aftermath of Bayern’s eventful season and react to Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic losing their jobs

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
FC Bayern Muenchen Celebrates Winning The Bundesliga Photo by Nathan Zentveld/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan focus their attention on Germany this week, beginning with Bayern’s men securing their 11th straight Bundesliga in a row with a win in Köln while Dortmund drew 2-2 at home to Mainz (02:44). They discuss Dortmund freezing at the Westfalenstadion, the shock felt around the league, and the aftermath of an eventful season for Bayern that cost Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic their respective jobs as CEO and sporting director. They then heap all the praise they can on Urs Fischer for guiding Union Berlin to the Champions League (32:04), as well as Christian Streich, whose Freiburg side narrowly missed out. After all that, they touch on Bayern also securing the Frauen-Bundesliga (40:22) before wrapping up a dramatic day in the 2. Bundesliga, where Hamburg missed out again on automatic promotion (42:07), as Heidenheim scored two in stoppage time to win the second tier and join the already-promoted Darmstadt in the top flight. They finally wrap up with some other stuff around Europe (48:33), including Mauricio Pochettino’s confirmation as the new Chelsea head coach and Luciano Spalletti leaving Napoli.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

‘Succession’ and ‘Barry’: A Tale of Two HBO Finales

Andy breaks down Sunday night’s momentous series finales

By Andy Greenwald, Sean Fennessey, and 1 more

Emotions Fly High in a Weekend Full of Wrestling

Plus, Kaz gives a quick recap of his Vegas experience on the AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ preshow

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

WSL Final Day Download

Flo and the ‘Counter Pressed’ crew discuss the highs and lows of the final day in the Women’s Super League season

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Donovan X. Ramsey and ‘When Crack Was King’

Bakari and Donovan discuss the true history of the crack era and the impact of the war on drugs on the Black community

By Bakari Sellers

Premier League WINNERS to Relegation! The Season FINALE! TFFI 39.

One of the craziest Premier League seasons we’ve ever had has finally come to a close

By Ben Foster

Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Betting Preview

The East Coast Bias boys also quickly recap Derrick White’s Game 6 heroics

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more