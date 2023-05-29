 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Emotions Fly High in a Weekend Full of Wrestling

Plus, Kaz gives a quick recap of his Vegas experience on the AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ preshow

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
wwe.com


Kaz kicks off the show with a quick recap of his Vegas experience on the AEW Double or Nothing preshow. Then he and David get into the following:

  • Should the world title matches have headlined each show (8:52)?
  • The Four Pillars match (18:16)
  • The Anarchy in the Arena match (24:20)
  • Jimmy Uso’s superkick to Roman Reigns (38:06)
  • Cody Rhodes passing out in a match against Brock Lesnar (46:14)
  • What’s next for Bianca Belair (49:40)
  • Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch (53:42)
  • NXT Battleground recap (58:34)
  • Previewing Raw (78:28)

Be sure to check out our videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

WSL Final Day Download

Flo and the ‘Counter Pressed’ crew discuss the highs and lows of the final day in the Women’s Super League season

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Donovan X. Ramsey and ‘When Crack Was King’

Bakari and Donovan discuss the true history of the crack era and the impact of the war on drugs on the Black community

By Bakari Sellers

Premier League WINNERS to Relegation! The Season FINALE! TFFI 39.

One of the craziest Premier League seasons we’ve ever had has finally come to a close

By Ben Foster

Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Betting Preview

The East Coast Bias boys also quickly recap Derrick White’s Game 6 heroics

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

How Shiv’s Decision Defines ‘Succession’ and Fulfills the Roy Siblings’ Destiny

The ‘Succession’ series finale showed what the relationship among Shiv, Kendall, and Roman could have been. It also left no doubt about what drove Logan’s children above all else.

By Ben Lindbergh

Everton Survive, Leeds and Leicester Relegated on the Premier League’s Final Day of the Season

Ian, Musa, and Ryan discuss the Premier League’s final day, with a focus on the bottom of the table

By Ryan Hunn, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more