Emotions Fly High in a Weekend Full of Wrestling



Kaz kicks off the show with a quick recap of his Vegas experience on the AEW Double or Nothing preshow. Then he and David get into the following:

Should the world title matches have headlined each show (8:52)?

The Four Pillars match (18:16)

The Anarchy in the Arena match (24:20)

Jimmy Uso’s superkick to Roman Reigns (38:06)

Cody Rhodes passing out in a match against Brock Lesnar (46:14)

What’s next for Bianca Belair (49:40)

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch (53:42)

NXT Battleground recap (58:34)

Previewing Raw (78:28)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

