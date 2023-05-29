Emotions Fly High in a Weekend Full of Wrestling

Kaz kicks off the show with a quick recap of his Vegas experience on the AEW Double or Nothing preshow. Then he and David get into the following:
- Should the world title matches have headlined each show (8:52)?
- The Four Pillars match (18:16)
- The Anarchy in the Arena match (24:20)
- Jimmy Uso’s superkick to Roman Reigns (38:06)
- Cody Rhodes passing out in a match against Brock Lesnar (46:14)
- What’s next for Bianca Belair (49:40)
- Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch (53:42)
- NXT Battleground recap (58:34)
- Previewing Raw (78:28)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
