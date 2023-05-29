 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Premier League WINNERS to Relegation! The Season FINALE! TFFI 39.

One of the craziest Premier League seasons we’ve ever had has finally come to a close

By Ben Foster

One of the craziest Premier League seasons we’ve ever had has finally come to a close! Man City lifting the trophy once more, Everton staying up, Leeds going back to the Championship and the unlikely relegation of a once Premier League–winning club in Leicester falling down the pyramid.

Thank you to every single one of you that has watched The Football Fill-In this season. We cannot wait to come back even bigger in August for another banger of a Prem season. In the meantime though, we’ve got some very special edition episodes coming your way!

And of course, in this episode we had the usual…

Head-to-Head Quiz

And much more!

