Everton Survive, Leeds and Leicester Relegated on the Premier League’s Final Day of the Season



Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn, who begin by shouting out Emma Hayes for securing Chelsea’s fourth Barclays WSL in a row (02:55), Rachel Daly for equalling the record for most goals in a single league season and the playoff wins for Luton and Carlisle United. Then it’s on to the Premier League’s final day, with a focus on the bottom of the table, which saw Leicester relegated just seven years after winning the title (08:03) and Everton surviving again (14:50). They chat about Leeds also returning to the Championship (28:44), plus some thoughts on the seasons had by other clubs. Finally, they shout out some choices for goals and managers of the season (37:50).

Hosts: Ian Wright, Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

