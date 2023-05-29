 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Top Five NY Numbers to Be Retired With Joe B., Plus Yankees Take Two and Mets Struggle

JJ breaks down the most recent Yankees win and talks the Mets series

By John Jastremski
San Diego Padres v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


(8:05) — YANKEES: The Yankees end their three-game losing streak, then finish off a series win against the Padres before heading west to face the Mariners and Dodgers.
(12:05) — METS: After a great week, the Mets drop their series to the Cubs and Rockies.
(16:33) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Knicks, and retired numbers.
(27:18) — JOE BENIGNO: The legend Joe Benigno returns to discuss what numbers he thinks NY sports franchises should retire.
(59:10) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Joe Benigno
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

2023 Monaco GP Recap

Kevin and Spanners react to this year’s race, including Max Verstappen’s dominant performance and Fernando Alonso’s mistake

By Kevin Clark

The Derrick White Game, the Miracle Play Hierarchy, and a Game 7 Preview With Ryen Russillo

Plus, Bill and Ryen discuss the new NBA collective bargaining agreement and the huge implications of the luxury tax

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo

Rainn Wilson on ‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ and More

Larry and actor Rainn Wilson reminisce about their time working together on ‘The Office’ and dive into Rainn’s new Peacock show

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Derrick White Saves the Celtics’ Season

Brian reacts to an epic Celtics win in Miami, Derrick White’s season-saving tip-in at the buzzer, the Celtics’ shaky offense down the stretch, Tatum’s up-and-down game, and more

By Brian Barrett

Derrick White’s Miracle Putback Saves the Celtics’ Season

Justin, Rob, and Wos react to the Celtics forcing a Game 7 after Derrick White’s miraculous last-second putback

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The Celtics’ Implausible Comeback Hits NBA History’s Doorstep

A mind-blowing finish to Game 6 puts Boston one win away from becoming the first team in 150 tries to overcome a 3-0 deficit. Can the Celtics cap their comeback against the Heat or have they run out of gas?

By Michael Pina