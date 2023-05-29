Top Five NY Numbers to Be Retired With Joe B., Plus Yankees Take Two and Mets Struggle

(8:05) — YANKEES: The Yankees end their three-game losing streak, then finish off a series win against the Padres before heading west to face the Mariners and Dodgers.
(12:05) — METS: After a great week, the Mets drop their series to the Cubs and Rockies.
(16:33) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Knicks, and retired numbers.
(27:18) — JOE BENIGNO: The legend Joe Benigno returns to discuss what numbers he thinks NY sports franchises should retire.
(59:10) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
