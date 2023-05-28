Derrick White Saves the Celtics’ Season



Brian reacts to an epic Celtics win in Miami, Derrick White’s season-saving tip-in at the buzzer, the Celtics’ shaky offense down the stretch, Tatum’s up-and-down game, and more (0:30). Then, Brian answers some calls, before Jamie and Brian offer up some last thoughts on the game (33:30). Brian ends with a recap of Garrett Whitlock’s return to the mound for the Sox (47:15).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify