Derrick White Saves the Celtics’ Season

Brian reacts to an epic Celtics win in Miami, Derrick White’s season-saving tip-in at the buzzer, the Celtics’ shaky offense down the stretch, Tatum’s up-and-down game, and more

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Brian reacts to an epic Celtics win in Miami, Derrick White’s season-saving tip-in at the buzzer, the Celtics’ shaky offense down the stretch, Tatum’s up-and-down game, and more (0:30). Then, Brian answers some calls, before Jamie and Brian offer up some last thoughts on the game (33:30). Brian ends with a recap of Garrett Whitlock’s return to the mound for the Sox (47:15).

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

