Derrick White’s Miracle Putback Saves the Celtics’ Season

Justin, Rob, and Wos react to the Celtics forcing a Game 7 after Derrick White’s miraculous last-second putback

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
2023 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Miami Heat Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos react to the Celtics forcing a Game 7 after Derrick White’s miraculous last-second putback (01:38). They discuss the thrilling fourth quarter, the highs and lows of Jimmy Butler’s performance, and Joe Mazzulla’s adjustments through the course of the series. Then, they discuss the Bucks hiring Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin as their head coach and where they think Nick Nurse will end up (37:04).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz
Photo Suggestions: Derrick White

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

