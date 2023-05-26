NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes Joins the Friday Something

Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg speak with Carmelo Hayes ahead of his NXT title defense this weekend at NXT Battleground. They get into the following:
- Recapping the weekend he won the NXT title in Los Angeles (7:39)
- Reminding Shawn Michaels how cool he is (12:10)
- Partnering with Trick Williams (15:45)
- Training with Cody Rhodes (24:37)
- A potential opportunity to wrestle John Cena (31:28)
