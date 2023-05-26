 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes Joins the Friday Something

Hayes talks about partnering with Trick Williams, training with Cody Rhodes, and a potential opportunity to wrestle John Cena

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
wwe.com


Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg speak with Carmelo Hayes ahead of his NXT title defense this weekend at NXT Battleground. They get into the following:

  • Recapping the weekend he won the NXT title in Los Angeles (7:39)
  • Reminding Shawn Michaels how cool he is (12:10)
  • Partnering with Trick Williams (15:45)
  • Training with Cody Rhodes (24:37)
  • A potential opportunity to wrestle John Cena (31:28)

Host: Peter Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg
Guest: Carmelo Hayes
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Prestige TV Has Taken a Page Out of Sportswriting’s Media Playbook

‘Succession’ makes its stars and creators available to journalists after episodes air. The result is eerily similar to an NBA star fielding questions in a postgame press conference.

By Bryan Curtis

Celtics Make It a Series, and Carmelo Calls It a Career

Plus: Jason Goff and Danny Parkins check in on the state of sports in Chicago, and Raheem Palmer and Ben Solak discuss the 76ers’ potential offseason plans

By Brian Barrett, Jason Goff, and 3 more

This Summer’s Top Free Agents: Where Next for Zaha, Messi, Tielemans, and More

Plus, what does the future hold for Liverpool with a quartet of players soon to be leaving for free

By James Lawrence Allcott

The TV Reinvention of ‘American Born Chinese’

Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel gets the Disney treatment and keeps much of the comic’s message

By Daniel Chin

Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Rapid Reaction and Early Game 6 Leans

The Celtics keep their season going

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

‘Succession’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of the Series Finale

Every Friday, Ringer staffers gather to answer one key question ahead of Sunday’s ‘Succession’ episode. This week’s topic: Who will end up on top?

By The Ringer Staff