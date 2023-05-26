 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Celtics Make It a Series, and Carmelo Calls It a Career

Plus: Jason Goff and Danny Parkins check in on the state of sports in Chicago, and Raheem Palmer and Ben Solak discuss the 76ers’ potential offseason plans

By Brian Barrett, Jason Goff, Raheem Palmer, Ben Solak, and John Jastremski

Brian Barrett reacts to the Celtics’ Game 5 win over the Heat, bringing Miami’s series lead to 3-2 (:10). Then, Jason Goff and Danny Parkins check in on the state of sports in Chicago (11:14), Raheem Palmer and Ben Solak discuss the 76ers’ potential offseason plans (23:29), and John Jastremski reflects on Carmelo Anthony’s NBA legacy (35:29).

Hosts: Brian Barrett, Jason Goff, Raheem Palmer, Ben Solak, and John Jastremski
Guest: Danny Parkins
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Clifford Augustin, and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Thru The Ringer

The Latest

This Summer’s Top Free Agents: Where Next for Zaha, Messi, Tielemans, and More

Plus, what does the future hold for Liverpool with a quartet of players soon to be leaving for free

By James Lawrence Allcott

The TV Reinvention of ‘American Born Chinese’

Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel gets the Disney treatment and keeps much of the comic’s message

By Daniel Chin

Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Rapid Reaction and Early Game 6 Leans

The Celtics keep their season going

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

‘Succession’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of the Series Finale

Every Friday, Ringer staffers gather to answer one key question ahead of Sunday’s ‘Succession’ episode. This week’s topic: Who will end up on top?

By The Ringer Staff

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, and Ron DeSantis Runs

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay also have a discussion on the extravagances of prom and talk about Taylor Swift being diabolical

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

In Praise of the Shows That Just Won’t Really End

All eyes are on the finales of ‘Succession,’ ‘Barry,’ and maybe even ‘Ted Lasso’—but there’s a place for TV that just keeps going and going

By Brian Phillips