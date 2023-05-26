Celtics Make It a Series, and Carmelo Calls It a Career

Brian Barrett reacts to the Celtics’ Game 5 win over the Heat, bringing Miami’s series lead to 3-2 (:10). Then, Jason Goff and Danny Parkins check in on the state of sports in Chicago (11:14), Raheem Palmer and Ben Solak discuss the 76ers’ potential offseason plans (23:29), and John Jastremski reflects on Carmelo Anthony’s NBA legacy (35:29).
Hosts: Brian Barrett, Jason Goff, Raheem Palmer, Ben Solak, and John Jastremski
Guest: Danny Parkins
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Clifford Augustin, and Stefan Anderson
