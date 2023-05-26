 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Summer’s Top Free Agents: Where Next for Zaha, Messi, Tielemans, and More

Plus, what does the future hold for Liverpool with a quartet of players soon to be leaving for free

By James Lawrence Allcott
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images


James Allcott and Daniel Cook (@HLTCO) discuss the Free Agents Effect and who have been the best free transfers of all time. The pair also discuss who the best free agents this summer could be with Youri Tielemans, Lionel Messi, Wilfried Zaha, and many more up for grabs. And of course, what does the future hold for Liverpool with a quartet of players soon to be leaving for free?

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Daniel Cook
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

