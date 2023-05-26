 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will the Celtics Make History? Plus, LeBron’s Injury, Coaching Scuttlebutt, and Ja’s Cryptic Social Posts.

The Celtics stay alive, and Verno and KOC discuss how they blew out the Heat to remain in the Eastern Conference finals

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five


The Celtics stay alive, and Verno and KOC discuss how they blew out the Heat to remain in the Eastern Conference finals (01:05). No one believes LeBron James is going to retire, but the news of his injury will definitely affect how the Lakers will handle the upcoming offseason and will determine how they keep LeBron healthy deep into the playoffs (29:30). Next, the guys discuss the latest head-coaching rumors and debate what type of coach would best utilize Joel Embiid’s talents (37:36). Also, the NBA is finally looking into penalizing flopping, and the guys discuss Ja Morant’s cryptic Instagram post (56:35).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

