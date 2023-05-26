Shining a Light on the ECF and a Post-LeBron NBA With Brian Geltzeiler



Jason is joined by Brian Geltzeiler from Sirius XM NBA Radio and they begin their conversation by sharing their reactions and insights on the Celtics’ big win over the Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals and speculating on the outcome of the series. They then discuss the team love of the Denver Nuggets (16:36), examine the NBA free agent market, and ponder the future of the league without LeBron James (25:19).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Brian Geltzeiler

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

