 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Shining a Light on the ECF and a Post-LeBron NBA With Brian Geltzeiler

Jason and Brian Geltzeiler from Sirius XM NBA Radio share their reactions on the Celtics’ big win over the Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals

By Jason Goff
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Jason is joined by Brian Geltzeiler from Sirius XM NBA Radio and they begin their conversation by sharing their reactions and insights on the Celtics’ big win over the Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals and speculating on the outcome of the series. They then discuss the team love of the Denver Nuggets (16:36), examine the NBA free agent market, and ponder the future of the league without LeBron James (25:19).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Brian Geltzeiler
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

One Last Curtain Call for ‘Succession’

In its four-season run, ‘Succession’ has given its audience the thrill of being along for a unique and deeply felt ride

By Katie Baker

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Finale Recap

Plus, Jo and Mal look ahead to where the story could go next season and beyond

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Celtics Are One Game Closer to History. Plus, Will Flemming on the Sox.

By Brian Barrett

O’s Make Statement Vs. Yanks, Carrasco Arrives for Mets, and Top Five NY Athletes Who Need Their Numbers Retired

Aaron Boone gets ejected again

By John Jastremski

The Comeback Celtics and a Best ‘Succession’ Character Draft With Rob Mahoney, Van Lathan, and Charles Holmes

Bill talks about the upcoming ‘Succession’ finale and participates in a character draft with the Midnight Boys

By Bill Simmons, Rob Mahoney, and 2 more

EPL Final Day Relegation Drama and Newcastle Back in the Champions League

Plus, BVB ending the German drought

By Steve Ceruti