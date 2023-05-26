Celtics Are One Game Closer to History. Plus, Will Flemming on the Sox.



Brian discusses a dominant Celtics win in Game 5 at the Garden, Jayson Tatum’s continued brilliance, the Celtics’ ferocious defense, the Celtics’ hot shooting, and more (0:45). Then, Brian and Jamie answer some Celtics mailbag questions about Joe Mazzulla and the Miami Heat (28:20). Brian then chats with Red Sox play-by-play announcer Will Flemming about the Sox’s recent struggles on offense, Chris Sale’s return to form, and Chaim Bloom’s offseason moves (44:45).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Will Flemming

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

