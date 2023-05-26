 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

O’s Make Statement Vs. Yanks, Carrasco Arrives for Mets, and Top Five NY Athletes Who Need Their Numbers Retired

Aaron Boone gets ejected again

By John Jastremski
(2:36) — YANKEES: The Yankees lose to the Orioles in a statement game, and Aaron Boone is ejected again.

(6:31) — METS: Carlos Carrasco gets his first win of the season as the Mets beat the Cubs.

(10:35) — CARMELO ANTHONY: Carmelo retires. Should his number be retired for the Knicks? Plus, who are the top five NY athletes who need their numbers retired?

(19:07) — CALLS: Callers talk Mets, Yankees, and Carmelo.

Host: John Jastremski
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

