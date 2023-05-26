O’s Make Statement Vs. Yanks, Carrasco Arrives for Mets, and Top Five NY Athletes Who Need Their Numbers Retired



(2:36) — YANKEES: The Yankees lose to the Orioles in a statement game, and Aaron Boone is ejected again.

(6:31) — METS: Carlos Carrasco gets his first win of the season as the Mets beat the Cubs.

(10:35) — CARMELO ANTHONY: Carmelo retires. Should his number be retired for the Knicks? Plus, who are the top five NY athletes who need their numbers retired?

(19:07) — CALLS: Callers talk Mets, Yankees, and Carmelo.

