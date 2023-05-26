‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Hype at Cannes and Five Must-See May Movies. Plus: Julia Louis-Dreyfus!

Sean and Amanda come to you live (on tape) from Europe! They recap their journeys, discuss the hype out of the Cannes Film Festival (1:00), and share five new movie recommendations (17:00). Then, Sean is joined by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nicole Holofcener, the star and the writer-director, respectively, of the new film You Hurt My Feelings (58:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nicole Holofcener
Producer: Bobby Wagner
