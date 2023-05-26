 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Hype at Cannes and Five Must-See May Movies. Plus: Julia Louis-Dreyfus!

Sean and Amanda come to you live (on tape) from Europe! Then, Sean is joined by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nicole Holofcener, the star and the writer-director, respectively, of the new film ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ 

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Apple Studios


Sean and Amanda come to you live (on tape) from Europe! They recap their journeys, discuss the hype out of the Cannes Film Festival (1:00), and share five new movie recommendations (17:00). Then, Sean is joined by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nicole Holofcener, the star and the writer-director, respectively, of the new film You Hurt My Feelings (58:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nicole Holofcener
Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Rapid Reaction and Early Game 6 Leans

The Celtics keep their season going

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

‘Succession’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of the Series Finale

Every Friday, Ringer staffers gather to answer one key question ahead of Sunday’s ‘Succession’ episode. This week’s topic: Who will end up on top?

By The Ringer Staff

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, and Ron DeSantis Runs

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay also have a discussion on the extravagances of prom and talk about Taylor Swift being diabolical

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

In Praise of the Shows That Just Won’t Really End

All eyes are on the finales of ‘Succession,’ ‘Barry,’ and maybe even ‘Ted Lasso’—but there’s a place for TV that just keeps going and going

By Brian Phillips

‘Succession’ Series Finale Precap

Wos and Rob dive into their plot and character predictions for the series finale and discuss how ‘Succession’ was so great at mirroring some of society’s most critical real-world media events

By Wosny Lambre and Rob Mahoney

Cooking With Volcanic Heat, an Italian Pasta Crisis, and Tasting Sapote Negra in Tenerife

Juliet and Jacoby discuss more British profiling, question cheese-flavored chocolate truffles, and debate a Michelin-star meal served in the stratosphere

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby