Previewing ALL 22 WWE, AEW, and NXT Matches This Weekend!



With three big wrestling events coming up this weekend, Dave and Kaz attempt to predict each match in one minute.

NXT Battleground (7:18)

AEW Double or Nothing (43:02)

WWE Night of Champions (37:25)

Plus, they discuss Raw possibly moving dates and SmackDown adding an extra hour (48:45).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

