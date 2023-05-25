 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Previewing ALL 22 WWE, AEW, and NXT Matches This Weekend!

Dave and Kaz attempt to predict each match in one minute, then share some news about ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
With three big wrestling events coming up this weekend, Dave and Kaz attempt to predict each match in one minute.

  • NXT Battleground (7:18)
  • AEW Double or Nothing (43:02)
  • WWE Night of Champions (37:25)

Plus, they discuss Raw possibly moving dates and SmackDown adding an extra hour (48:45).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

