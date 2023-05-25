 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Politico’s Burgess Everett on Covering Congress During a Wild Week of Negotiations

Plus, Everett on working the congressional beat, his approach to getting politicians to talk, why the beat is so rewarding to him, and more

By Bryan Curtis
House Minority Leader McCarthy Holds Weekly Press Conference Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images


Bryan is joined by Politico’s congressional bureau chief, Burgess Everett, to discuss what it’s like to cover Congress in the midst of the debt ceiling negotiations and what’s at the heart of the discussions (01:19). Then, they discuss Everett’s experience working on the congressional beat, including his approach to getting politicians to talk, the kind of shoes he has to wear, and why the beat is so rewarding to him (14:28).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Burgess Everett
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

